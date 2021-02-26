Poll: Business sentiment in Bulgaria improved in February

Share this: Facebook

A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) found a slight improvement in business sentiment in Bulgaria in February compared with the previous month.

The NSI said that in February 2021, the total business climate indicator was up by 1.8 percentage points compared with January.

Of the four sectors polled, business sentiment improved in the construction and service sectors, while remaining largely unchanged in the industry and retail trade sectors.

In the construction sector, the indicator was up by 3.6 percentage points, with managers having a more positive outlook about the next six months. They expected to hire more employees.

The indicator in Bulgaria’s service sector was up by 5.3 percentage points, with managers more favourable about the situation of their businesses and more optimistic about the coming three months.

In Bulgaria’s industry sector, managers remained moderate in their assessments about present production activity, while their expectations about the coming three months were more favourable than last month, according to the NSI.

Bulgarian retailers’ forecasts about both the volume of sales and orders to be placed with suppliers over the next three months were more favourable, the NSI said.

