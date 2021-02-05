Poll: Consumer confidence in Bulgaria increases

Share this: Facebook

A regular three-monthly poll by Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found an increase in consumer confidence in January 2021.

The total consumer confidence indicator was up by 4.1 percentage points compared with October, the NSI said.

In June 2020, the Covid-19 crisis and the State of Emergency declared in March last year sent consumer confidence in Bulgaria plummeting, according to the NSI poll at the time. The August poll found a slight recovery in consumer confidence, as did the November poll.

The NSI said that its poll had found that in January 2021, consumer confidence increased among both urban and rural residents, by 3.1 and 7.6 percentage points, respectively.

In comparison with three months earlier, Bulgarian consumers’ opinions about changes in the financial situation of their households over the past 12 months and their expectations about the next 12 months were favourable, the NSI said.

Consumers polled said that the general economic situation in Bulgaria over the past 12 months had deteriorated, while their expectations for the next 12 months were less negative compared to the previous survey.

Views about changes in consumer prices over the past 12 months were more unfavourable (the balance indicator increased by 2.7 percentage points), while expectations about inflation in the coming 12 months were unchanged.

Consumers believed that in the next 12 months, unemployment in Bulgaria would remain the same, or go down slightly.

The poll found a slight drop in expectations about making major purchases of durable goods over the next 12 months, the NSI said.

