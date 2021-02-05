Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 54 more deaths, active cases rise

Share this: Facebook

Fifty-four people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 9272, according to the February 5 daily report by the national information system.

Of 10 541 tests done in the past 24 hours, 883 – about 8.38 per cent – proved positive.

For the first time in several weeks, the number of active cases rose, by 49, to a total of 20 545.

The number of patients in hospital has risen by 64, to a total of 3033, with 277 in intensive care, a decrease of seven in the past 24 hours. The trend of an increasing number of Covid-19 patients in hospital began a week ago.

Twenty-six medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 9613.

The national information system said that 780 people had recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 192 332.

To date, 54 025 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, 3901 in the past 24 hours. A total of 17 096 second doses have been administered.

