Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 36 more deaths, vaccinations now total 29 122

Thirty-six people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll to 8916, the national information system daily report on January 27 said.

Of 15 656 tests done in the past day, 827 – about 5.3 per cent – proved positive, the report said.

To date, 216 416 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 26 505 are active. This is a decrease of 77 in the number of active cases compared with the figure in the January 26 report.

A total of 868 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 180 995.

There are 2818 Covid-19 patients in hospital, a decrease of four in the past day, with 281 in intensive care, an increase of two.

Twenty-nine medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 9443, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus and the active cases.

The national information system said that 2324 vaccinations were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 29 122.

