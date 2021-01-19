Bulgaria’s Health Minister presents electronic certificate of Covid-19 vaccination

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kostadin Angelov presented on January 19 the electronic certificate of vaccination against Covid-19.

He said that the certificate would be issued in two ways. Anyone with an electronic signature would be able to access their certificate, while from February 1, for people who do not have an electronic signature, general practitioners (GPs) would be able to print the certificate.

“It is important to note that this certificate does not have a seal and signature, but is generated automatically by the system, so there can be no misuse,” Angelov said.

He said that the Bulgarian certificate meets the requirements of the European Union, and has a QR code, so that it may be accessed anywhere in the world.

Angelov told the briefing that by the end of March, electronic referral will be available for all diagnostic procedures in pre-hospital care.

Asked about possible easing of anti-epidemic measures in Bulgaria, Angelov said: “I am not the person who wants to close sectors and businesses, but I am the person who wants to guarantee the health of Bulgarians.

“I am definitely not ready to pay the price we paid some time ago, with many deceased citizens. We have achieved a result and it is clear to everyone. Emotion and impatience are not the best adviser at the moment – the best adviser is reason,” he said.

Earlier on January 19, the easing of anti-epidemic measures in certain sectors and businesses was discussed at a working meeting convened by Prime Minister Boiko Borissov and involving members of the Cabinet and the national operational headquarters against Covid-19, according to a government media statement.

A final decision on changes to the measures will be reported to Borissov on January 21, the statement said.

However, if there is a new rise in morbidity and severe pressure on hospitals, the restrictions will be reconsidered and tightened again, it said.

Borissov told the meeting that it was very important to come up with a plan, drafted by the education and health ministers, for pupils in the fifth to 12th grades to return to in-person classes from February 4.

He said that from that date, there also should be easing of measures regarding gyms and sports.

Borissov called for the possibility to be examined of restaurants being allowed to open, with 50 per cent of capacity and a closing time of 10.30pm.

He also called for the possibility to be considered of shops in malls being allowed to re-open, with the exception of places where many people gather, such as restaurants and children’s corners.

Angelov told the meeting that public speculation that Bulgaria had chosen or was “betting on” a certain company for vaccines was completely unfounded.

The contracts for the supply of vaccines are between the European Commission and manufacturers.

“The only political decision taken by the Bulgarian state is the decision of the National Assembly, which authorises the European Commission to negotiate on behalf of Bulgaria quantities and types of vaccines.

“We have not had the opportunity in any form to negotiate quantities from certain manufacturers or to determine the price of vaccines,” Angelov said.

The head of the national operational headquarters, Major-General Ventislav Mutafchiyski, told the meeting that almost every fifth positive test for Covid-19 was suspected to show the new variant of new coronavirus, which is much more contagious.

“We are waiting for the results of the research, but this should sharpen the attention,” Mutafchiyski said.

(Photo: Ministry of Health)

The Sofia Globe's coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

