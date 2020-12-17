Exacta poll: Bulgarian PM Borissov has 60.7% disapproval rating, GERB 18.6% support

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov has a disapproval rating of 60.7 per cent and an approval rating of 31.6 per cent, according to the results of a poll by the Exacta Research Group.

The poll was done between December 5 and 12 among 1000 adult voters and the results released on December 17.

With parliamentary elections expected in March 2021, Borissov’s GERB party currently has the largest share of support, at 18.6 per cent, followed by the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party at 16.5 per cent.

In third place is the party formed around television presenter Slavi Trifonov, at nine per cent, followed by the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, 5.4 per cent.

Close to the four per cent threshold to win seats in Bulgaria’s National Assembly are Hristo Ivanov’s reformist Democratic Bulgaria, 3.9 per cent, and the ultra-nationalist United Patriots, 3.5 per cent.

Former ombudsman Maya Manolova’s formation has 2.4 per cent, according to Exacta.

President Roumen Radev, elected on a socialist-backed ticket, has 50.9 per cent approval and a 37.6 per cent disapproval rating. His approval rating has gone down by 10 per cent in the past year and his disapproval rating has risen by 12 per cent.

Prosecutor-General Ivan Geshev, who was sworn into office on December 18 2019, has an approval rating of 22.3 per cent and a disapproval rating of 57.7 per cent, Exacta said.