Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Death toll passes 6000-mark, active cases rise to 90 347

A hundred and sixty-seven people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 6005, the national information system said on December 16.

Of 7737 PCR tests done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, 2743 proved positive – about 35.45 per cent.

The number of active cases has risen in the past day by 219 to a total of 90 347.

There are 48 fewer patients in hospital, with the total now 6997. A total of 582 are in intensive care, two more than the figure in the December 15 national information system report.

The number of medical personnel who have, to date, tested positive for new coronavirus has passed the 8000-mark. The total now is 8059, an increase of 140 in the past 24 hours.

The national information system said that 2357 people in Bulgaria had recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 8795.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 325 are in the city of Sofia, 279 in the district of Varna, 264 in the district of Plovdiv and 247 in the district of Bourgas.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

