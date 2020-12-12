More than 2 weeks after Bulgaria introduced stricter measures against Covid-19, death toll reaches 5562

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s government put in place stricter measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 as of November 27, with an expiry date of December 21. With nine days to the expiry date to go, those measures hardly seem to have made a dent in the grim statistics, however much the government has insisted recently on pointing to “recoveries”.

Of the 8587 PCR tests done in the past 24 hours, 3097 proved positive, according to Bulgaria’s national information system – about 36.1 per cent, hardly significantly lower than the incidence recorded daily since November 27.

The death toll in Bulgaria among those who had tested positive for Covid-19 was, in the past 24 hours, as it has been for weeks in Bulgaria, in three figures. In the case of the December 12 report, 125 more deaths, bringing Bulgaria’s death toll linked to Covid-19 to a total of 5562.

Active cases dropped by 1350, according to the national information system, to 92 581. Those who have recovered, in the national information system’s method of counting, rose by 4290 to a total of 79 522. That method of counting includes “recoveries” as including those who have tested positive but whose mandatory 14-day quarantine has expired.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria rose by 67 in the past 24 hours, to 7151. A total of 588 are in intensive care, a increase of 46.

A hundred and twenty-five medical personnel in Bulgaria tested positive for new coronavirus in the past day, bringing the total to date to 7744.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, the largest numbers were in the city of Sofia, 476, and the districts of Plovdiv, 336, Bourgas, 300, and Varna, 267, according to Bulgaria’s national information system.

Comparing the figures in the November 28 report by the national information system, the day after the heightened measures went into effect, the number of active cases has risen by 3046.

In that period, the death toll has risen by 1882.

The number of patients in hospital has risen by 504 and the number in intensive care by 152.

Compared with the figure in the November 28 report, the number of medical personnel who have tested positive for new coronavirus in Bulgaria has risen by 133.

