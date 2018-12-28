Plovdiv, European Capital of Culture: Mayor lengthens winter school holiday

Share this: Facebook

Plovdiv mayor Ivan Totev has decreed the lengthening of the winter school holiday by two days as his city prepares to be European Capital of Culture 2019, the municipality announced.

Schools in Plovdiv will remain closed on January 3 and 4 and the first school day of the new year will be January 7.

The days were added to the school holiday because of preparations for the official opening of the European Capital of Culture, of which the main ceremony will be on January 12.

Plovdiv media reported on December 28 that building and assembly work on the main stage was in progress in Tsar Boris III Obedinitel Boulevard. The centrepiece of the main stage is in the form of a tower.

Because of the preparations, there are substantial changes to traffic routes in Plovdiv.

