Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 10 deaths, 322 new cases

The deaths of 10 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s total official Covid-19 death toll to 38 184, according to figures posted on February 6 on the unified information portal.

A total of 322 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 295 597.

In the past week, the number of active cases decreased by 127, from 2849 to 2722.

As of the February 6 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 10.62 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 16.42 a week ago.

There are 234 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 33 fewer than a week ago.

There are 34 in intensive care, three fewer than the figure in the January 30 report.

Two medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 26 329.

A total of 4 607 301 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 521 in the past week.

The report said that 2 075 577 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 146 in the past week.

A total of 942 608 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 330 in the past week.

The February 6 report said that 70 039 people had received a second booster dose with an adapted vaccine, including 330 in the past week.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

