Poll: Close to 43% of non-financial businesses in Bulgaria saw revenue drop in May

About 42.8 per cent of non-financial businesses in Bulgaria saw their revenue drop in May 2020 compared with April, according to the results of a poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

The poll was the third in a special series by the NSI in connection with the Covid-19 crisis.

The survey was done between June 4 and 22 among 1460 enterprises, covering about 90 000 employees.

Of those enterprises polled, 38.8 per cent said that their revenue from the sale of goods and services in May had not changed compared with April, while 18 per cent reported an increase in revenue.

In the category “arts, entertainment and recreation, repair of household goods and other services”, close to 55 per cent reported a drop in revenue in May.

In the industry category, 46.8 per cent said that their revenue dropped, as did 39.3 per cent in the construction sector, and 40.8 per cent in the category “wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; transportation and storage; food service activities”.

About 25.3 per cent said that they had sent employees on paid leave, 23.8 per cent said that they put staff on unpaid leave, 20.8 per cent went over to teleworking and 13.6 per cent laid off staff.

About 93.2 per cent said that they believed that they would be able to continue operating in the coming month, 3.8 per cent expected to suspend operations and 1.6 per cent expected to have to close down, the NSI said.

(Photo: Bulgaria's Interior Ministry press centre)

