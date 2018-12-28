Bulgarian regulator increases prices of natural gas, water

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Energy and Water Regulatory Commission decided on December 28 to increase the price of natural gas by 3.51 per cent for the first quarter of 2019 and to hike water prices in 27 out of the country’s 28 districts.

The natural gas price increase, to 44.8 leva per MWh excluding excise duty and VAT, will not impact on heating and hot water prices, according to the regulator.

The commission said that the actual increase for households and business clients using natural gas would be less than two per cent because access, transmission, distribution and supply fees have been left unchanged.

As to water prices, the increases include a 9.7 per cent hike in Sofia, 0.6 per cent in Plovdiv, four per cent in Varna, 9.71 per cent in Bourgas, 6.2 per cent in Rousse, 7.2 per cent in Blagoevgrad and 5.8 per cent in Smolyan.

In one district, Kurdhzali, the price of water will decrease slightly.

As was announced previously, the regulator left electricity prices unchanged as of January 1 2019.

