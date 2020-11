Bulgaria’s Central Election Commission calls tender to buy 9600 voting machines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has announced a tender to purchase 9600 voting machines. The decision, taken late on November 12, comes two months after Parliament passed amendments to the Electoral Code, requiring the elections body to buy or rent voting machines.

In addition to the physical delivery, the contract includes the software used by the voting machines and its source code, so that it can be “modified for all types of elections envisioned in the Electoral Code, without the supplier’s input,” the CEC decision said.

Also included in the tender, which CEC estimated would cost up to 36 million leva (about 18.4 million euro), is servicing the voting machines for the parliamentary elections, due in spring 2021, and training elections officials in the use of the machines.

The CEC decision did not specify the deadline for submitting bids.

Bulgaria’s rollout of machine voting has been plagued by repeated delays – after the CEC was unable to secure 13 000 machines ahead of the 2017 parliamentary elections, the National Assembly legislated that the number of voting machines used would increase with each election.

About 3000 machines were used in the 2019 European Parliament election, but an Electoral Code provision that called for 6000 machines to be deployed in the local elections later that year was scrapped, on the grounds that it would complicate the electoral process.

Full implementation of machine voting was envisioned for the 2021 parliamentary elections, but the recent changes to the Electoral Code mandate that voters be given the choice whether to use the machines or paper ballots. The amendments drew sharp criticism from President Roumen Radev, but his veto was overturned by MPs.

(Voting machine used in May 2019 European Parliament elections in Bulgaria. Screengrab from Bulgarian National Television.)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments