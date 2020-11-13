Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 72 more deaths, active cases rise by 2469

Share this: Facebook

Seventy-two people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 1970, the national information system daily report on November 13 said.

Of the 72, a total of 26 did not have concomitant diseases.

Of 8885 PCR tests done in the past day, 3414 proved positive.

To date, 90 725 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria. Of these, 61 168 are active, an increase of 2469 in the past day.

There are 4768 patients in hospital, an increase of 290 in the past day. A total of 284 are in intensive care, an increase of eight.

A hundred and sixty medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 3619.

The number of people in Bulgaria who have recovered from the virus has risen by 873 to a total of 27 587.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, the largest numbers are in the city of Sofia, 996, followed by the districts of Plovdiv, 414, and Stara Zagora, 180.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 179, Bourgas 135, Varna 142, Veliko Turnovo 35, Vidin 80, Vratsa 48, Gabrovo 132, Dobrich 25, Kurdzhali 19, Kyustendil 84, Lovech 40, Montana 74, Pazardzhik 108, Pernik 84, Pleven 94, Razgrad 19, Rousse 128, Silistra 60, Sliven 65, Smolyan 20, Sofia district 85, Turgovishte 18, Haskovo 59, Shoumen 38 and Yambol 53.

