Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 19 more deaths, 32 241 active cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Nineteen people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the virus to 1298, according to the November 2 daily report by the national information system.

Of the 19, a total of seven did not have concomitant diseases. They ranged in age from a 61-year-old man to an 84-year-old woman.

A total of 5457 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, of which 1225 proved positive.

Most of the newly-confirmed cases are in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, 575.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 68, Bourgas 16, Varna 57, Veliko Turnovo 17, Vidin 19, Vratsa 32, Gabrovo 19, Dobrich eight, Kurdzhali nine, Kyustendil 31, Lovech 13, Montana nine, Pazardzhik 22, Pernik 39, Pleven 11, Plovdiv 68, Razgrad 22, Rousse seven, Silistra 11, Sliven 24, Smolyan three, Sofia district 58, Stara Zagora 24, Turgovishte 17, Haskovo 13, Shoumen 31 and Yambol two.

To date, 54 069 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria. Of these, 32 241 are active.

There are 2680 patients in hospital, an increase of 68 in the past day. A total of 169 are in intensive care, an increase of three.

The number of people who have recovered has risen by 485 in the past 24 hours to 20 530.

Twenty-six medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 2365.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!