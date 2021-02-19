Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 24 more deaths, active cases rise to 25 010

Share this: Facebook

A total of 24 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 9786, according to the February 19 daily report by the national information system.

Of 10 926 tests done in the past day, 1086 – about 9.9 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 234 428 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria. There are 25 010 active cases, an increase of 300 in the past 24 hours.

The national information system said that 744 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 199 632.

There are 3704 patients in hospital who have tested positive for Covid-19, an increase of 91 in the past day, with 300 in intensive care, an increase of four.

Twenty-four medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 9961.

The national information system said that so far, 90 514 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 had been administered, including 4594 in the past 24 hours. A total of 25 441 people have received second doses.

(Photo: Bulgaria’s Military Medical Academy)

