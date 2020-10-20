Statue of Mahatma Gandhi unveiled in Bulgaria’s Varna

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled in Bulgaria’s largest Black Sea city Varna on October 20 as part of celebrations of the 150th anniversary of Gandhi’s birth.

The statue was unveiled by Varna mayor Ivan Portnih and Indian ambassador Pooja Kapur.

The statue, in the garden next to the Rakovski High School of Economics in Varna, is the second of Gandhi in Bulgaria.

A statue, the work of Bulgarian sculptor Ivan Roussev, was unveiled in September 2018 in South Park in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia.

(Photo of Kapur and Portnih: Varna municipality)

The Sofia Globe is an independent media outlet, free of ties to any corporate or political groups. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content. Please click on the “Become a patron” button below:

Become a Patron!