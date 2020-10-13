Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 23 new deaths, active cases rise by 466

Share this: Facebook

Twenty-three people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 915, the national information system said on October 13.

The number of active cases has risen by 466 in the past day to 8099.

The Covid-19 tests done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, a total of 4320, showed 587 new confirmed cases.

There are 1221 patients in hospital, 65 in intensive care.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, the largest number is in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, 173.

By district, the other newly-confirmed case are Blagoevgrad 51, Bourgas 42, Varna 34, Veliko Turnovo seven, Vratsa 13, Gabrovo three, Dobrich 10, Kurdzhali 17, Kyustendil two, Lovech eight, Montana five, Pazardzhik eight, Pernik three, Plovdiv 56, Razgrad 11, Rousse 10, Silistra two, Sliven 14, Smolyan five, Sofia district eight, Stara Zagora 31, Turgovishte 24, Haskovo 16, Shoumen nine and Yambol 14.

Nineteen medical personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 in Bulgaria in the past day, bringing the total to date to 1365.

