Bulgaria’s road death toll in January – September 2020 was 333

A total of 333 people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads in the first nine months of 2020, according to Interior Ministry provisional statistics.

This death toll is 113 fewer than the confirmed statistics for the same period of 2019, the ministry said.

In September 2020 alone, 59 people died in road accidents, three more than in September 2019. There were 634 accidents, fewer than the 656 in September 2019, while 776 people were injured, also fewer than the 833 in September 2019.

From January to the end of September 2020, there were 4354 accidents on Bulgaria’s roads. Apart from the dead, 5434 people were seriously injured.

For seven consecutive months, Bulgaria’s 2020 road death toll has been lower than at the same time in 2019.

The trend of a downturn in road deaths began in March, when Bulgaria declared a State of Emergency because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Several weeks of intercity travel restrictions, along with other measures to contain the spread of new coronavirus, contributed to a reduction in traffic on motorways and other major thoroughfares.

Every weekend for the past two months, Bulgaria’s Traffic Police have announced special operations to enforce road rules.

According to official European Union statistics, Bulgaria has the second-highest road death rate in the EU, after Romania.

(Photo: Gabriella Fabbri)

