Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Death toll passes 700-mark

Ten people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the virus to 702, according to data posted on September 10 by the national information system.

All but one of the 10 had concomitant diseases. The exception was a 28-year-old man.

A total of 5145 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past day, of which 122 proved positive.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, the largest numbers were in the district of Pazardzhik and the city of Sofia, both 21.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Bourgas 15, Varna 12, Vratsa one, Gabrovo one, Dobrich four, Kurdzhali one, Montana five, Pazardzhik two, Pernik two, Pleven one, Plovdiv seven, Razgrad one, Rousse four, Sliven two, Smolyan five, Sofia district four, Stara Zagora seven, Haskovo three and Shoumen three.

To date, 17 435 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 4259 are active.

A total of 177 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 12 474.

There are 753 patients in hospital, 60 in intensive care.

Nine medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 982.

