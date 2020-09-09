Deaths in Bulgaria in July, August exceeded toll in same months of 2019

Share this: Facebook

The number of deaths in Bulgaria in July and August 2020 exceeded the figures for the same months of 2019, according to provisional statistics posted by the National Statistical Institute.

These two months of 2020 saw a reversal of the trend that had continued in Bulgaria for the first six months of the year, of a lower death toll compared with 2019.

