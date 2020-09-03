Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 6 more deaths, 4209 active cases, 758 in hospital

Share this: Facebook

The death toll among people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus has risen by six in the past 24 hours to a total of 648, according to data posted on September 3 by the national information system.

Those who died in the past day were a 78-year-old man who had diabetes and cancer, a 70-year-old woman who had heart and chronic lung disease, an 84-year-old woman who had heart disease, a 70-year-old man who had heart disease, a 91-year-old man who had chronic neurological disease and an 86-year-old woman who had heart and chronic haematological disease.

A total of 5443 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, of which 163 proved positive.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, the largest numbers were in the city of Sofia, 33, and the districts of Blagoevgrad, 29, and Plovdiv, 21.

By district, the other cases are Bourgas nine, Varna seven, Vidin one, Dobrich 11, Kyustendil three, Montana four, Pazardzhik three, Pernik two, Pleven one, Razgrad one, Rousse four, Silistra two, Sliven four, Smolyan four, Sofia district three, Stara Zagora eight, Turgovishte three, Haskovo four, Shoumen three and Yambol three.

To date, 16 617 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 4209 are acitve.

The number of people who have recovered has risen by 145 in the past day to a total of 11 760.

There are 758 patients in hospital, 63 in intensive care.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive has risen by 12 in the past day to a total to date of 913.

(Photo: Sofia municipality)

