Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 5055 active cases, 793 in hospital, two more deaths

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has increased by 67 in the past 24 hours to a total of 5055, according to data posted on August 2 by the national information system.

The death toll has risen by two to a total of 385. In the past day, a 93-year-old woman who had heart and chronic lung disease, and an 86-year-old woman who had diabetes and heart disease, died.

The number of patients in hospital has risen by 15 to a total of 793. Forty-three are in intensive care, compared with 27 reported in the national information system bulletin on August 1.

A total of 146 people were newly-diagnosed with new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, following 3955 PCR tests.

By district, the newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 11, Bourgas one, Varna 29, Veliko Turnovo two, Gabrovo one, Dobrich 12, Kyustendil four, Montana four, Pazardzhik seven, Pernik four, Pleven five, Plovdiv 15, Rousse one, Silistra four, Sliven two, Smolyan six, Sofia district four, Sofia city 29, Stara Zagora three, Haskovo one and Shoumen one.

The total number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria is now 11 836.

A total of 6396 people have recovered, an increase of 77 in the past 24 hours.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive has risen by two in the past day to a total of 684.



For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

For as little as three euro a month, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments