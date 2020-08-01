Covid-19: Italy extends quarantine requirement for arrivals from Bulgaria, Romania

Share this: Facebook

Italian authorities are extending by 10 days the requirement that people arriving in Italy who have been in Bulgaria or Romania in the past 14 days must go into two-week quarantine, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said on July 31.

The previous order expired on July 31, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

The 14-day quarantine also applies to citizens who have transited through Bulgaria and Romania in the previous two weeks, the statement said. No exceptions are provided, including for the transit of private vehicles.

Exempted from the requirement are crews and staff of commercial lorries, aircraft, trains and ships, the statement said.

(Photo: Sam Valadi)



