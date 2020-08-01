Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 4988 active cases, 778 in hospital, nine more deaths

Share this: Facebook

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has increased by 115 in the past 24 hours to a total of 4988, according to data posted on August 1 by the national information centre.

Compared with a week ago, July 25, the increase in the number of active cases is 454. Compared with a month ago, July 1, the increase is 2905.

The death toll as of August 1 is 393, an increase of nine in the past 24 hours.

A total of 5582 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past day, of which 270 proved positive. To date, 267 045 PCR tests have been done in Bulgaria.

The number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered and the active cases, is 11 690.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, by district, 55 are in Blagoevgrad, 34 in Rousse, 29 in the city of Sofia, 27 in Varna and 24 in Plovdiv.

The others, by district, are Bourgas nine, Veliko Turnovo one, Vratsa seven, Gabrovo 10, Dobrich 11, Kurdzhali six, Kyustendil eight, Lovech two, Pazardzhik five, Pernik five, Pleven two, Silistra five, Sliven three, Smolyan eight, district of Sofia eight, Stara Zagora four, Turgovishte one, Haskovo two, Shoumen one and Yambol three.

A total of 6319 people have recovered, an increase of 146 in the past day.

There are 778 patients in hospital, an increase of 27 in the past 24 hours. Twenty-seven are in intensive care.

