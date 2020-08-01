Covid-19: Slovenia adds Bulgaria to ‘red list’, Cyprus adds to PCR test requirements

Share this: Facebook

Slovenia has added Bulgaria to the “red list” of countries with an unstable epidemiological situation and arrivals from Bulgaria are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said.

The measure applies to citizens arriving from Bulgaria, as well as all passengers with temporary or permanent residence in Bulgaria, irrespective of their citizenship.

Exemptions from the quarantine requirement apply to some categories of arrivals, irrespective of their nationality, according to Article 10 of an ordinance posted by the Slovenian government.



Passengers entering Slovenia under the exceptions in points 3 and 8 of the ordinance must show a negative test for Covid-19, which is not older than 36 hours prior to entering Slovenia and must have been done in a member state of the EU or the Schengen visa zone.

Further information is available at https://www.policija.si/eng/newsroom/news-archive/103470-crossing-the-state-border-during-the-coronavirus-epidemic and at https://reopen.europa.eu/bg/map/SVN.



Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said that Cyprus has added to its requirements regarding Covid-19 tests for people arriving in that country.

The certificate must state that it was a PCR test – no other types of tests are recognised; and must state the date of the test, the full name of the person who was tested, and the test result, the statement said.

