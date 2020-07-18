Bulgaria’s annual Bourgas Sand Sculpture Festival open till end-September

Share this: Facebook

The annual sand sculpture festival in Bulgaria’s Black Sea city of Bourgas has opened, and will continue until the end of September, and – weather permitting – possibly for a week or two beyond that, the municipality said on its website.

This year’s theme is fairy tale and film characters.

The sand sculptures, 14 in total, are the work of 12 Bulgarian artists.

The sculptures are on display in the Ezero Park, next to the riding school. The exhibition is open daily seven days a week from 9am to 9pm.

For children up to the age of seven, and people with disabilities, admission is free.

For children from seven to 18, and pensioners, admission costs 1.50 leva.

A adult ticket is 3.50 leva, and for groups of more than 10 people, 2.50 leva each. For two adults with a child older than seven, the price is seven leva, for two adults with two children over seven, the price is 8.50 and for two adults with three children older than seven, the price is 10 leva.

(Photos: burgas.bg)

