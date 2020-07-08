Bulgarian PM on Covid-19: Hard times are ahead

Share this: Facebook

Hard times are ahead, given the situation with the spread of the coronavirus in Bulgaria, Prime Minister Boiko Borissov told the regular weekly meeting of the Cabinet on July 8.

The meeting was held hours after it emerged that as of July 8, Bulgaria had the highest number of newly-confirmed cases of new coronavirus in a single day so far.

“Masks are not to shut our mouths. The world economy in no way is recovering. There is nothing to suggest that we have medically overcome the coronavirus crisis, and instead of seeking maximum consolidation in a country, some criticise and believe that they could do better,” Borissov said.

“In this situation, every nation must be mobilised and the political class must set the tone,” he said.

Borissov ruled out a further order to shut people in their homes.

“Imagine today issuing an order for people to stay at home for six weeks. Should we not be able to protect ourselves, achieving that with orders. The easiest thing is to shut down, the hard thing is to learn that we must obey the measures,” he said.

“We have to be careful, but we must not stop working. The financial and social systems must keep going for months ahead. If there is no income, then the state collapses, leaving no money for pensions, salaries and basic sectors. The systems will not survive. My request is to show that democracy is not only a right but also a responsibility,” Borissov said.

He said that the updated revenue plans were currently going at a good pace, but at the same time the crisis would continue into next year.

(Photo, clockwise from left: Prime Minister Boiko Borissov, Health Minister Kiril Ananiev, National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic diseases head Professor Todor Kantardzhiev, Operational HQ head Major-General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski and Chief State Health Inspector, Associate Professor Angel Kunchev: government.bg)

