Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Latest new record rise in cases

A new record has been set for an increase in confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria, as the national information system showed that cases had risen by 188 in the past day, according to data posted on July 8.

This is the highest increase since the 182 newly-confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria announced by the national information system on July 4.

The July 8 figure emerged from the 3467 samples tested in the past 24 hours. To date, 159 818 PCR tests have been done in Bulgaria.

The number of active cases in Bulgaria has risen by 147 in the past day to a total of 2811.

The number of patients in hospital has risen by 13 to 483, while the number in intensive care has risen by four to 32.

A total of 3037 patients have recovered, 37 in the past day.

The death toll has risen by four in the past 24 hours to 254.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Section supported by the Embassy of Switzerland

