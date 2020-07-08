Poll: 69% of Bulgarians believe better discipline would strengthen fight against Covid-19

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Sixty-nine per cent of Bulgarians believe that better discipline in society was most important to contain the spread of Covid-19, according to a poll by Alpha Research done for public broadcaster Bulgarian National Television’s Referendum programme.

With more than one answer possible, the discovery of a vaccine and medicine against Covid-19 got 54.5 per cent support, stricter control and sanctions 41.7 per cent and improving the capacity of the health system 38.4 per cent.

Asked if they expected the extension of the Covid-19 epidemic declaration in Bulgaria to contain the spread, 55 per cent of those polled by Alpha Research said no, 39.7 per cent said yes and 5.3 per cent were undecided.

To another question about which was most important, 34.3 per cent said working with other European countries, 27.7 per cent said bringing back stricter measures and 13.6 per cent said information about the level at which the situation becomes more dangerous.

The results of the poll were shown on Referendum on July 7, hours before a midnight update of the national information system showed 188 newly-confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria, the highest increase in a single day so far.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Section supported by the Embassy of Switzerland

Become a Patreon supporter of The Sofia Globe:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments