Balkan Holidays cancels all summer 2020 Bulgaria charter flights and holidays

British specialist tour operator Balkan Holidays has cancelled the remainder of its Bulgaria charter flights and holidays in summer 2020, the company said in a notice on its website, describing its decision as “heartbreaking”.

In earlier announcements, Balkan Holidays said at the beginning of May that it was extending the cancellation of its Bulgaria holidays and flights to June 15, and on May 15, extended this to June 30.

Announcing the cancellation of the remainder of the Bulgaria charter flights and holidays, the company said: “Your holiday experience with us should be the best possible, but we do not believe that we could deliver that this season with all the restrictions in place. We want to assure you that the enjoyment of your holiday as well as your health, safety and well-being remains of paramount importance to us”.

The company said that all available options will be clearly explained in a letter to clients.

In other developments:

A notice on the website of the municipality of Varna, Bulgaria’s largest Black Sea city, said that 75 small and micro enterprises, including travel agencies, wedding agencies, funeral firms, grocery stores and beauty salons, were being granted state aid because of the coronavirus crisis.

To be eligible for grants, companies may have staff up to 50 people and must have registered a turnover in April 2020 that was at least 20 per cent lower than the monthly average for 2019.

The minimum amount of funding is 3000 leva and the maximum 10 000 leva. Of the firms approved so far, 53 will get 10 000 leva.

The Varna Regional Information Centre said that the businesses could use the funds to cover their most urgent needs, such as rent, raw materials, salaries and other working capital.

The municipality of Bourgas on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast said on July 3 that it had donated to the State Archives 1000 photos covering the period of the quarantine imposed because of the spread of new coronavirus.

“The Covid-19 Photo Archive initiative was launched during the State of Emergency, and the images show how the pandemic has changed everyone’s lifestyle,” Bourgas municipality said on its website.

(Photo: Lance Nelson of appfactory.bg)

