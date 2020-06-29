Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 1964 active cases, deaths rise to 219

Share this: Facebook

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has risen by 30 in the past 24 hours to 1964, according to data posted by the national information system.

A total of 1034 PCR tests were performed over the past day, of which 66 proved positive. To date, 133 605 PCR tests have been done in Bulgaria.

To date, the number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria is 4691.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 17 were in Pazardzhik, 11 in the city of Sofia and 10 in Varna.

The rest, by district, are two in Blagoevgrad, one in Bourgas, four in Pazardzhik, six in Plovdiv, one in Razgrad, one in Rousse, one in Sliven, six in Smolyan, five in the district of Sofia and one in Yambol.

A total of 2508 people have recovered, 33 in the past 24 hours.

There are 423 patients in hospital, 25 of them in intensive care.

Two nurses tested positive for new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of medical personnel who have tested positive to 394.

The death toll is 219, after three people died in the past day. Those who died were a 56-year-old man with pneumonia, a 57-year-old woman with diabetes, kidney and heart disease and a 48-year-old man with diabetes and heart disease.

