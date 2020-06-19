Bulgaria Air starting Sofia – Bourgas flights on June 29

Share this: Facebook

Flag carrier Bulgaria Air will start operating its seasonal flights between Sofia and Bourgas on June 29, the airline said in a media statement.

The flights will be daily, it said.

The airline currently flies three times daily from Sofia to Bulgaria’s largest Black Sea city, Varna.

The statement said that Bulgaria Air was continuing to fly regularly on all of its European routes.

The only destinations to which flights have been suspended are those where travel restrictions remain in place – Israel, Russia and Portugal, the statement said.

