Bulgaria donates PPE to Iraq, 11 other countries

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A Bulgarian donation of 550 protective kits – clothing, goggles and face shields – to medics battling the spread of Covid-19 has been handed over to the Iraqi Medical Association in Baghdad, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said on June 19.



The humanitarian aid is part of the support that Bulgaria is providing to 12 countries in the Western Balkans, the Eastern Partnership and the Southern Neighbourhood, to a total value of 636 150 leva (about 325 258 euro).

The assistance is being provided at the initiative of Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva and is funded from the ministry’s official development assistance budget, the statement said.

“The decision by the Bulgarian government to send the donation is a manifestation of solidarity with the people of Iraq, with whom we have long-standing friendly relations,” Valentin Nikolov, charge d’affaires of the Bulgarian embassy in Baghdad said.

He presented the donation to the director of the Iraqi Medical Association, Dr. Ahmad al-Hitti.



The protective equipment is intended for epidemiologists in Baghdad, Basra and Sulaymaniyah who are at the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

The protective sets are manufactured by Bulgarian companies according to the highest standards – the suits are reusable, made of a special light and breathable fabric that provides maximum comfort and protection for medics, the statement said.



Bulgarian donations of coronavirus protection kits have already been handed over to the Republic of North Macedonia, Albania, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Serbia, Ukraine, Moldova, Armenia and Georgia.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

Section supported by the Embassy of Switzerland

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments