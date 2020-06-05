Bulgaria imposes 14-day quarantine on people arriving from N Macedonia

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kiril Ananiev has imposed a 14-day mandatory quarantine requirement on people arriving from the Republic of North Macedonia, the ministry said.

North Macedonia recently re-imposed restrictive measures against the spread of new coronavirus after a downturn in the epidemiological situation in the country.

Restrictions on movement have been imposed in municipalities of North Macedonia’s capital city Skopje up to June 8, while in other municipalities, a curfew is in place until June 7.

Those entering North Macedonia – citizens of the country and foreigners with residence – must present a negative PCR test for Covid-19, done less than 72 hours before arrival, and must sign a declaration that they will go into 14-day self-isolation.

As of June 5, there were 2611 confirmed cases of new coronavirus in North Macedonia, with 147 deaths and 1621 people who have recovered.

Bulgaria lifted a ban on entry from various countries on June 1, including North Macedonia.

The Health Ministry said that in the same June 4 order, Ananiev lifted the 14-day quarantine requirement for people arriving from Bosnia and Herzegovina and from Montenegro.

Both changes were proposed by the Chief State Health Inspector after assessing the epidemiological situation and the risk of spreading Covid-19 in Bulgaria, the ministry said.

