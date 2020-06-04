Bulgaria’s teacher-pupil ratios close to EU averages – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

Teacher-pupil ratios in Bulgaria were close to the average for the European Union, according for figures for 2018 published by EU statistics agency Eurostat on June 4.

Some variations in the comparisons result from whether the ratios in Bulgaria are compared with those for the 28 members of the EU at the time or the 27 members now, following Brexit.

In 2018, the teacher-pupil ratio in early childhood education in Bulgaria was 12.3 children to one teacher. In the EU28 (including the UK) there was one teacher per 11.5 children, but without the UK, the figure is one educator per 10.9 children.

At primary education level, the ratio in Bulgaria was one teacher to 13.7 children. The figure for the EU 28 was one teacher to 14.3 children and in the EU27, one teacher to 13.6 children.

At lower secondary education (generally, children between the ages of 10 and 13), the ratio in Bulgaria was 11.4 children to one teacher. In the EU28, there was one teacher to 12.3 children and in the EU27, one teacher to 12 children.

At upper secondary education level, in Bulgaria there were 13 children to one teacher. This was higher than the 12.1 children to one teacher in the EU28 and 11.3 children to one teacher in the EU27.

