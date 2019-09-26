Von der Leyen’s top European Commission team in danger of unraveling

Share this: Facebook

Ursula von der Leyen’s plans as European Commission president-elect received a jolt on Thursday as candidates to become commissioners from Romania and Hungary were deemed inappropriate by the European Parliament.

The respective bids of Rovana Plumb of Romania and Laszlo Trocsanyi of Hungary should not be admitted to the next stage of the nomination process according to the European Parliament’s legal committee.

Plumb was found to have conflicting financial interests while Trocsanyi’s bid appears to be over because of concerns over ties to a law firm.

The news comes as Germany’s former Defence Minister von der Leyen still reels from criticism of plans to rename the migration commissioner with the title “European Way of Life.”

