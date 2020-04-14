Prosecutors open pre-trial proceedings over mass gathering at church in Bulgaria’s Samokov

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The district prosecutor’s office in the Bulgarian town of Samokov has opened pre-trial proceedings over a mass gathering at an evangelical Christian church in the town in violation of measures against the spread of Covid-19, the Prosecutor’s Office said on April 14.

Prosecutors said that they had received evidence from the Interior Ministry in the town showing that on the morning and evening of April 12, anti-epidemic measures were violated at the Church of God in Bulgaria in the town.

Those who had organised the activities would be questioned in order to identify on whose initiative they were conducted, the statement said.

The number of people who had attended the church meetings is to be clarified.

Video of the events is to be studied to identify participants. They will be questioned as witnesses, the statement by the Prosecutor’s Office said.

The church’s Facebook page included photos and video of the April 12 events.

In a separate statement on April 14, the Prosecutor’s Office said that a woman from the village of Trud in the Plovdiv district had been sentenced in the Plovdiv Regional Court to six months in prison, suspended for three years, and a fine of 10 000 leva (about 5000 euro) for violating quarantine.

The court’s ruling, approving a plea bargain, is not subject to appeal.

Please support The Sofia Globe through our Patreon page

Comments

comments