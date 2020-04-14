Covid-19 in Bulgaria: To date, 81 discharged from hospital after recovering

Share this: Facebook

A total of 81 people to date have been discharged from hospital in Bulgaria after recovering from Covid-19, the national operational headquarters said on the morning of April 14.

Since the evening update by the operational HQ on April 13, a further three people had died, bringing the total deaths to date of people who had tested positive for the disease to 35, the operational HQ said.

The new deaths were of an 86-year-old man, an 85-year-old man and a woman of 73. All three had had other serious illnesses.

The total number of confirmed cases in Bulgaria is 695. A total of 194 patients are in hospital, 28 of them in intensive care.

Operational HQ chief Major-General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski said that mathematical models being used by the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences suggested that Bulgaria either was at the peak of the disease or approaching the peak. He cautioned, however, that this should not be interpreted as meaning that a sharp decline should be expected immediately.

Mutfachiyski thanked the United States embassy in Sofia for donating 6500 PCR tests.

On April 14, the municipal crisis staff in Bansko announced the suspension of testing for Covid-19. Large-scale testing began on April 12 to establish the presence of antibodies among samples of people in the town, which had been under 14-day quarantine.

Acceptance of applications by the residents of Bansko for antibody testing will resume after the Easter holidays, Bansko municipality said in a notice posted on its website.

Meanwhile, regional health inspectorate specialists are continuing to investigate individuals on the lists of the risk contingent – those working in the tourism business and services who have been in direct contact with people from different countries, Bansko municipality said.

As of April 14, social assistance directorates in Bulgaria are accepting applications for one-off assistance of 375 leva for parents of children up to 12 years of age who have been on unpaid leave for at least 20 days due to their inability to work from home during the State of Emergency. Applications may be submitted online.



Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry said that a 65-year-old man from the town of Sliven was in 24-hour custody after putting up small posters offering a “cure” for Covid-19 for a fee of 20 leva (about 10 euro) a person.

In a separate statement, the Interior Ministry said that an investigation was underway after it was alerted on the afternoon of April 13 that thousands of spam e-mails had been sent purporting to be from the Ministry of Health press centre.

The e-mails were sent using the compromised mailboxes of a number of Bulgarian companies. Officers worked with several hosting companies to stop the transmission of the e-mails.

The Ministry of Health’s mailbox and other digital infrastructure had not been compromised and spam e-mails had not been sent from there, the statement said.



Work on establishing the origin of the attack is currently underway by cybercrime staff in co-operation with hosting companies, the Interior Ministry said.

