Bulgarian Medical Association’s ‘heroes in white’ campaign has raised 161 000 leva so far

Seventeen days after the start of the Bulgarian Medical Association’s “For the Heroes in White” campaign to raise funds for protective equipment and other essentials for medical professionals in the fight against Covid-19, 161 000 leva (about 82 300 euro) has been raised so far, the BMA said on April 9.

Donations in kind are also continuing to arrive at the BMA headquarters, such as protective masks, goggles and single-use protective clothing.

On April 9, through a number of regional offices of the BMA in the country, numerous items were distributed, including 3200 reusable non-woven masks, 2400 three-layer reusable masks, 1750 single-use protective clothing, 9700 gloves, 25 high-protection overalls and 80 reusable aprons for general practitioners.

The consignments were distributed in Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Veliko Turnovo, Vidin, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kurdzhali, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pazardzhik and Pernik.

The BMA said that the distribution of personel protective equipment (PPE) will continue in the coming days and it would issue an update.

Details for donations to the campaign:

Account Holder: Bulgarian Medical Association (Български лекарски съюз)

Bank: Raiffeisen

IBAN: BG02 RZBB 9155 1004 8098 44 BGN

BIC: RZBBBGSF

Reason: Covid-19 donation (Дарение Covid-19)

Also on April 9, it was announced that the Bulgarian Donors Forum, America for Bulgaria Foundation, US embassy in Bulgaria and the American Chamber of Commerce in Bulgaria have united efforts to establish the “United against Covid-19” response fund to support local communities across Bulgaria.

Twenty-one companies, foundations and individuals have contributed to the fund so far, which will support community projects that address health and social needs during the Covid-19 crisis, according to a statement on the website of the US embassy.

Bulgarian hospitals, civic organisations, community centres and social enterprises from all parts of the country can apply for funding at www.United4BG.org. The application deadline for the first round of projects is April 16 2020.

“United against Covid-19” will support projects that assist vulnerable groups affected by the crisis, including medical staff, people with disabilities, the elderly, children, minorities, the homeless, the unemployed, single parents and others.

The fund has already collected 815 000 leva from The Coca-Cola Foundation, America for Bulgaria Foundation, ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3 TPP, NEPI Rockcastle, Lachezar Tsotsorkov Foundation, ING Bank, Citibank, UniCredit Bulbank, TELUS International Europe, Tsetska and Grozdan Karadjovi, Svetozar Georgiev, Trust For Social Achievement Foundation, AES Bulgaria, Paraflow Communications, Mylan, Blagotvoritel Foundation, AIG Europe S.A., Fadata, Rossen Ivanov, Krasimir Nenov and Titan Machinery Bulgaria.

“United against Covid-19” welcomes future unconditional donations to support efforts to fight the Covid-19 crisis in Bulgaria.

The statement said that 100 per cent of all contributions directly benefit communities in need in Bulgaria.

Donations to the Fund may be made by bank transfer to the account:

United Bulgarian Bank

IBAN BG06UBBS80021026072940

BIC UBBSBGSF

Bulgarian Donors Forum

(Photo, of medical professionals at the Military Medical Academy displaying a sign reading ‘Everything’s going to be all right’, via the Facebook page of the MMA)

