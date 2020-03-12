Coronavirus: 11 departures cancelled at Sofia Airport on March 13

There were 11 cancelled flights at Sofia Airport that had been scheduled to depart on March 13, with destinations in Italy, Israel, Germany and Austria affected.
The airport’s departures page listed Wizz Air flight to Bologna (W64363) and Naples (W64369), alongside a Ryanair flight to Milan (FR8021) as cancelled.
Wizz Air flights to Israel – Tel Aviv (W64427) and Eilat (W64435) – were also off the schedule. The airline said earlier in the week that it was suspending all flights to Israel until March 23 and Italy until April 3.
The other cancellations at Sofia Airport were two Austrian Airlines flights to Vienna (OS796 and OS794), two Lufthansa flights to Munich (LH1703 and LH1705), as well as Bulgaria Air flights to Berlin (FB319) and Zurich (FB491).
The airport’s website only lists flights in three-day batches – the current day, as well as the previous and next days – but further flight cancellations are expected to follow.