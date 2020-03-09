Bulgaria’s Plovdiv extends closing of schools because of Type B flu

The “flu vacation” in the district of Plovdiv has been extended by two days, with school pupils now due to return to classes on March 16.
A declaration by Bulgaria’s Health Ministry of a nationwide influenza epidemic closed all schools in the country from March 6 to 11 inclusive because of a sharp increase in Type B flu.
The declaration was issued before the announcement on March 8 of four confirmed cases of Covid-19 new coronavirus in Bulgaria, in the towns of Gabrovo and Pleven.
The decision by the regional crisis staff in Plovdiv to extend the closing of schools was made because children, especially those between the ages of five and 15, are particularly susceptible to Type B flu.
The crisis staff in Plovdiv met on March 9 and discussed measures to respond to cases of new coronavirus, including an assessment of the number of beds available in infectious diseases wards in hospitals and the availability of protective clothing.
At national level, no decision has yet been made on extending the closing of schools beyond March 11. However, on the morning of March 9, national crisis staff chief Major-General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski hinted that extending the closing of schools was not probable, given that the principal risk group regarding new coronavirus is the over-60s. It is more likely that schools will be ordered to step up hygiene and disinfection measures.