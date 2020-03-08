Crisis Staff: Number of cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria remains four

There have been no further confirmed cases of Covid-19 new coronavirus in Bulgaria, crisis staff chief Major-General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski told a briefing at 5pm on March 8.
At a briefing on Sunday morning, four confirmed cases were announced, two in Pleven and two in Gabrovo.
Mutafchiyski said that in regard to the Gabrovo case, a large number of people who had been in contact were being sought, in all 140.
The number of people who had been in contact in the Pleven case was not yet final, he said.
The “zero patient” in Bulgaria had not yet been identified. Earlier on March 8, Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said that it was believed that the “zero patient” had entered the country from Greece.
The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said that as of March 8 at 9am Eastern European Time, 9161 cases of Covid-19 had been reported in the EU/EEA and the UK.
The ECDC list gave the number in Bulgaria as two, because the list was issued before the announcement in Sofia of a total of four cases.
The list is Italy (5 883), Germany (847), France (716), Spain (430), United Kingdom (206), Netherlands (188), Belgium (169), Sweden (161), Norway (147), Austria (104), Greece (66), Iceland (53), Denmark (31), Czech Republic (26), Portugal (21), Finland (19), Ireland (19), Romania (13), Croatia (12), Slovenia (12), Estonia (10), Hungary (7), Poland (6), Luxembourg (3), Malta (3), Slovakia (3), Bulgaria (2), Latvia (2), Liechtenstein (1) and Lithuania (1).
As of March 8, 251 deaths have been reported in the EU/EEA and the UK: Italy (233), France (10), Spain (5), United Kingdom (2) and Netherlands (1), the ECDC said.
