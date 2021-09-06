Covid-19: In past day, 32 deaths, 488 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 32 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered on Sunday, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 19 115, according to the September 6 report by the unified information portal.

Of 12 151 tests in the past day, 488 – about 4.01 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 462 033 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 34 390 are active. According to the report, the number of active cases decreased by 29 in the past day.

The report said that 485 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 408 528.

There are 4161 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 47 in the past day, with 332 in intensive care, a decrease of six.

Four medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 928.

So far, 2 354 543 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 2348 on Sunday.

The report said that 1 199 588 people in Bulgaria had completed the vaccination cycle, including 1392 on Sunday.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

