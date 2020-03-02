Schools closed in Bulgaria’s Varna, Blagoevgrad as flu epidemics declared

Schools in Bulgaria’s municipalities of Varna and Blagoevgrad have been closed until March 6 inclusive because of the declaration of influenza epidemics.

The two declarations followed an earlier one on March 2 in Bourgas, also closing schools in the municipality until March 6.

Pupils should return to classrooms on March 9 unless the flu declaration is extended.

Although, as of March 2, there have been no confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria, recent days have seen an increase in type B virus influenza in the districts of Varna, Bourgas, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Sliven, Yambol, Stara Zagora, the district (not the city) of Sofia, among other places.

