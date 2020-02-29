Crisis staff: No coronavirus in Bulgaria, fewer than 120 in quarantine

The results of 19 tests for new coronavirus have been negative, while another was being worked on and would be ready in the evening, the head of Bulgaria’s crisis staff against coronavirus, General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski, told a briefing at 5pm on February 29.
He said that across Bulgaria, no more than 120 people were in quarantine. There continued to be no confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria.
Mutafchiyski said that checks at the land borders, especially at Kalotina, had been “extremely effective”. In the past 24 hours, four people had admitted to the Military Medical Academy in Sofia for observation.
Two of the people admitted to the Military Medical Academy for monitoring were lorry drivers, one was a motor vehicle transporter driver and the fourth was a bus passenger. All had some connection to Italy.
Mutafchiyski said that Bulgaria was applying “unprecedented” security measures against Covid-19 new coronavirus.
The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said that as of February 29, a total of 1116 cases and 23 deaths had been reported in the EU/EEA, the UK, Monaco, San Marino and Switzerland: Italy (888), Germany (57), France (57), Spain (34), United Kingdom (18), Switzerland (12), Sweden (12), Austria (7), Norway (6), Croatia (5), Greece (4), Finland (3), Romania (3), Denmark (2), the Netherlands (2), Belgium (1), Estonia (1), Lithuania (1), Monaco (1), Iceland (1) and San Marino (1).
Twenty-one deaths had been reported in Italy and two deaths had been reported in France, the ECDC said.
As at 9am Eastern European Time on February 29, there had been 85 203 cases of new coronavirus worldwide. There had been 2921 deaths, 23 in the EU/EEA/UK and Switzerland.
Separately, the World Health Organization European Region said at as of 10am Eastern European Time on February 29, a total of 26 countries in the WHO European Region had reported cases, including three new countries (Azerbaijan, Iceland, San Marino).
The WHO European Region figures included Italy 888, France 57, Germany 57, Spain 32, United Kingdom 20, Sweden 12, Switzerland 10, Austria 9, Israel 7, Norway 6, Croatia 5, Greece 4, Denmark 3, Finland 3, Georgia 3, Romania 3, Netherlands 2, Russian Federation 2, Azerbaijan 1, Belarus 1, Belgium 1, Estonia 1, Iceland 1, Lithuania 1, North Macedonia 1 and San Marino 1.