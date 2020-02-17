Ukrainian national in Bulgaria tests negative for coronavirus

A Ukrainian national in Bulgaria’s Stara Zagora, who recently returned from China, has tested negative for the 2019-nCoV coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on February 17.
The test was conducted at the National Reference Laboratory of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, the ministry said.
Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) reported that Ukrainian national, who has permanent residence status in Bulgaria, returned from China on February 4.
He sought medical assistance after experiencing increased body temperature, but did not show any other symptoms of the Covid-19 desease cause by the virus, the report said.
The head of Bulgaria’s National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, Todor Kantardjiev, told Bulgarian National Television that the national reference laboratory has carried out 20 tests for the novel coronavirus in recent weeks, detecting several instances of other viral respiratory infections.
Last week, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Health opened an information hotline for the public and organisations to get information about the 2019-nCoV coronavirus epidemic. Information from an epidemiologist is available at the telephone number 02 807 87 57, Monday to Friday, during working hours (8.30am to 5pm), the ministry said.