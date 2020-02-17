Ukrainian national in Bulgaria tests negative for coronavirus

The leaders of the Muslim community in Bulgaria's city of Plovdiv held on February 14 the sixth annual "Coffee of Tolerance" event at the Dzhumaya Mosque, hosting representatives of the city's Christian and Jewish communities.

Organised by the Regional Mufti's Office and the Muslim Board of Trustees in Plovdiv, the event has been held ever since an incident in 2014 when a large of group of "football fans" attacked the mosque in Plovdiv.

Hosted by the chairman of the board of the mosque, Ahmed Pehlivan, and Regional Mufti Taner Veli, guests included district governor Dani Kanazireva, Bulgaria's Chief Mufti Mustafa Hadji, consul-general of Turkey in Plovdiv Hussein Ergani, the Plovdiv leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms Ali Bairlev, Svetlozar Kalev, head of the Plovdiv regional organization of the Organization of the Jews in Bulgaria "Shalom" and Plovdiv deputy mayor in charge of culture, Plamen Panov.

Plovdiv news website podtepeto.com noted that for the sixth consecutive year, the Plovdiv Metropolitan of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, Nikolai, failed to send a representative.

(Photo: podtepeto.com)

A German NGO estimates that there are now 50 000 stray cats in Bulgaria's city of Plovdiv, a number eight times higher than the official statistic of the municipality, Bulgarian National Television reported on February 16.

Given that Plovdiv's human population is estimated at 380 000, the NGO's figure would mean that there is one stray cat for every seven people in the city.

The zoo veterinary complex in Plovdiv has developed an intensive capture and sterilisation programme, while there is a proposal to set up a new special shelter in the city, the report said.

There are hundreds of stray cats in every residential area of Plovdiv, most in areas where they can easily find food and shelter.

A team of veterinarians searches for stray cats every day, catching about eight per shift.

Georgi Bozhev, head of the zoo veterinary complex, said that Plovdiv municipality's efforts were geared to increasing the number of sterilised stray cats "and we are co-operating with the German sterilisation centre very well".

In four years, the German castration centre in Plovdiv has managed to process 80 per cent of cats in one-tenth of the city, the report said.

Yana Yaneva, co-ordinator at the centre, said that so far it had sterilised just more than 6000 cats that had been caught by the teams.

In 2018, Bulgaria's Cabinet provided a 0.5 hectare space at the zoo veterinary complex in Plovdiv for a shelter for stray animals, the report said.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)