Bulgaria’s exports in 2019 were 3.3% higher than in 2018

The total value of all goods exported from Bulgaria in 2019 added up to 57 901.4 million leva, about 3.3 per cent higher than in 2018, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on February 10, citing preliminary data.

In December 2019, total exports of goods from Bulgaria added up to 4 127.8 million leva, a drop of two per cent compared with December 2018, the NSI said.

Imports into Bulgaria in 2019 amounted to 61 272.8 million leva (at CIF, meaning Cost Insurance and Freight, prices), about 2.5 per cent less than in 2018.

In December 2019, total imports of goods were 1.4 per cent higher than in December 2018, adding up to 4 947.2 million leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB, Free On Board – import CIF) was negative in 2019 and amounted to 3 371.4 million leva.

In December 2019, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative and added up to 819.4 million leva, the NSI said.

