FDI in Bulgaria in H1 2021 was 657.8M euro

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first half of 2021 stood at 657.8 million euro, the equivalent of one per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on August 17.

In the same period of 2020, FDI was 673.9 million euro, but the original amount reported by BNB last year was 263 million euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, showed an outflow of 9.4 million euro (compared to an outflow of 20.6 million euro in January-June 2020) and re-invested earnings amounted to 952.5 million euro, compared to 580.3 million euro in the same period of last year.

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies recorded an outflow of 1.2 million euro in the first half of 2021, compared to an outflow of 0.3 million euro during the same period of last year.

The central bank data showed 285.3 million euro in investment outflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to inflows of 114.1 million euro in the first six months of 2020. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

By country, the largest direct investment in Bulgaria in the first half of 2021 came from Luxembourg (457.3 million euro), France (171.6 million euro) and Germany (164.9 million euro). Notable net outflows were recorded towards Netherlands (-222.1 million euro) and UK (-196.9 million euro).

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 37.2 million euro in January-June, compared to 115.8 million euro in the same period of last year, BNB said.

