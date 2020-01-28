Three more districts in Bulgaria declare flu epidemics

Share this: Facebook

The regional health inspectorates in Bulgaria’s districts of Sliven, Vidin and Silistra have declared influenza epidemics as of January 29, the Ministry of Health said.

The order closes schools, places restrictions on planned operations and visits to medical facilities and bans routines medical consultations for women and children. The declaration remains in force until February 7.

Flu epidemic declarations are already in force for about a third of the districts in Bulgaria, including Sofia – both the city and the district – Plovdiv, Varna, Smolyan and Pernik. These declarations took effect on January 28.

The Dobrich district declared flu epidemics in the municipalities of Dobrich, Balchik and General Toshevo as of January 28.

Earlier, the Blagoevgrad district issued a declaration covering the municipalities of Simitli, Kresna, Strumyani, Sandanski, Petrich, Razlog, Bansko, Belitsa and Yakoruda.

